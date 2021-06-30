Tolaram Science Challenge Produces Winner

Iwerekun Community High School, Lagos has demonstrated its academic prowess as one of the best among the participating schools from Ibeju-Lekki as it emerged the winner of the 2021 edition of the Tolaram Science Challenge.

The Tolaram Science Challenge is a science-based competition among schools in the Ibeju Lekki axis of Lagos State facilitated by the Tolaram Group, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives targeted at developing and promoting science education among students of the area.

Iwerekun Community High School emerged winner by defeating Magbon Alade Senior Grammar School in a keenly contested grand finale of this year’s competition which was sponsored by the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) Company with product support from other companies in the group including Dufil Prima Foods Limited, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, TG Arla, makers of Dano Milk and Kellogg Tolaram.

A total of 14 secondary schools participated in the fifth edition of the annual competition from group stages to the grand finale with each school represented by six students. The students were drilled in five core subjects, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and General Knowledge.

Apart from the scholarships support given to the best students from each school as has been done in every year’s edition, the first, second, third and fourth position were rewarded with cash prizes, and trophies whereas all the other participants received several gifts, including science textbooks. Speaking at the grand finale of the competition, the Chairman, Lekki Worldwide, Mr. Biodun Dabiri, who commended Tolaram Group on the initiative, stated that such

gesture would go a long way to create a better future for the youths and Nigeria especially in the area of technological advancement.

“In any country that is emerging like Nigeria, the future is in the hands of the youth. We must mould them while they are young.

There is no way we can have a better future without moulding them and that is what Tolaram is spearheading,” Dabiri said.

He advised the students to work hard and study courses that are relevant such that they becomea part of the growth process of the economic zone in the future.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lagos State, Oluseyi Whenu said he is grateful for the support by the group towards improving science education in the state. He said the Sanwo-Olu-led administration places utmost priority on education and technology as they remain key pillars in the desire to transform the state.

While commending the organiser on the initiative, Whenu advised the students to be focused and determined in their pursuit of academic excellence, noting that the state government is looking forward to having them play a significant role in the future in the emergence of a greater Lagos and Nigeria as a nation.

“To the students, you are all on course. And you know the sky will not limit you. That is why this programme is important. So, you have to embrace it. For those of you who participated in the competition, you are all winners. Competition is a race and it is those that are dogged and resilient in their approach that would get to the top. The heights attained by many of the distinguished guests here are not by sudden flight. While some others were busy sleeping, they were busy burning midnight candles,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, Mr. Dinesh Rathi stated that despite the challenge posed by COVID-19, it was gladdening to note that the competition lived up to its billings especially with the level of competition among the students.

Rathi disclosed that the initiative remains one of the numerous ways through which the Tolaram Group and Lagos Free Zone continue to constructively engage with young science enthusiasts in the community.

He also expressed delight at the enthusiasm, passion, commitment and keen interest exhibited by the students towards expanding their knowledge through the initiative, urging them to continue to work hard in the pursuit of their dreams. “The essence of this competition is to develop and further the interest in science. This is because with science, you can create things and wonders. And we need those creators in this country. As you can see, many activities are going on around here. In five or 10 years times, you will be ripe to contribute your part in this zone,” he added.

Speaking shortly after receiving the trophy, the team captain, Iwerekun Community High School, Mr. Nzewu Chibuikem thanked the Tolaram Group for its numerous interventions towards the improvement of education in the Ibeju Lekki axis, which have been proven by the quality of competition and outstanding performances of students not only through the initiative but qualifying examinations at the secondary level.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

