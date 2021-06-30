Senate to Debate, Pass PIB Thursday

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate will on Thursday debate the report of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) submitted to it on Tuesday and accordingly pass it same day.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this during plenary Wednesday.

He further said the upper legislative chamber will Thursday have an hour closed-door session with the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who will explain the technicalities of the bill to the lawmakers.

He added that after the closed-door session, the bill will be subjected to debate by senators ahead of passage same day.

Details later…

