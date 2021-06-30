Rotary Year 2021/22: District 9110 to Focus on Education

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Rotary International, District 9110, has identified education as its main focus area for the 2021/2022 Rotary Year, which will begin on July 1.

The incoming District Governor, Rotarian Remi Bello, who announced this while briefing journalists in Lagos, said the intervention tagged ‘Adopt a School’, is aimed at improving the infrastructural condition and learning environment, as well as providing minimum basic hygiene requirement like water, hand sanitizer and good toilet, among others in the face of ravaging COVID-19, across a minimum of 30 adopted primary schools in the various zones of the distric.

He said District 9110 is divided into 12 zones between Lagos and Ogun States.

According to him, Rotary Clubs or Zones are to choose a public primary school to adopt, do a need assessment, evaluate and execute the project at an estimated value of N3,500,000 per school.

Bello said the project is to cover some or all of these areas: provision of clean water, sanitation and hygiene, provision of sick bay, renovation of existing structures, provision of reading chairs and tables, writing aids, and provision of or equipping a small library.

He said the project, which will cost N105 million, will span across at least two areas of Rotary seven areas of focus: basic education and literacy; and water, sanitation and hygiene. “The project is therefore qualified for Rotary International Global Grant, which we are to pursue.”

The District Governor-elect added that the district has awarded scholarship worth N100,000 each to 153 indigent but brilliant students to pursue their tertiary education.

He announced plans to embark on the District Economic Empowerment Programme (DEEP), where a total of 200 beneficiaries would be given an interest free loan of N100,000 so as to alleviate the prevailing economic hardship of the downtrodden in the society. It will all help the beneficiaries to send their children to school. He said a total of N20 million is required to fund the DEEP.

Bello who will be formally installed as the District Governor on July 3, in Lagos, said the event would avail him the opportunity to unveil his agenda to the public, as well as to raise funds to execute the stipulated projects.

According to him, dignitaries expected at the event include the Governors of Jigawa Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States; the Olubadan of Ibadan Land; the Alake of Egbaland; Oba Saheed Elegushi; the occasion will be chaired by Ashiwaju of Remoland, Solomon Onafowokan. The mother of the day will be Chief Mrs. Onikepo Akande, two time former minister; other captains of industry, among others.

