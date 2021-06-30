Plentywaka Partners GUO Transport to Expand Travel Offerings

Oyefusi Idowu

Transportation technology company, Plentywaka, and GUO Transport Services Limited have announced a partnership to further simplify the bus booking travel experience for Nigerians.

According to them, the partnership would see both companies combine technology and marketing to bring transport into one simple product, which is the Plentywaka mobile app.

Founded in 1980, GUO Transport Services Limited is a division of G. U. Okeke and Sons Limited.

A household name in the transportation industry and one of the largest providers of intercity and interstate transportation, serving more than 200 destinations across Nigeria and West Africa with a modern, environmentally friendly fleet.

“The company has become an iconic in the transportation industry, providing safe, enjoyable and affordable travel to millions of passengers annually,” a statement explained.

In the statement, Plentywaka stated that it has in the last 20 months completed over 350,000 rides and recently launched its interstate travel service called travelwaka, which provides affordable tickets from major bus travel companies such as GUO Transport Services Limited and other transport companies.

It noted that it has created ease of ticket purchase for travel commuters across the country, and “its travelwaka service offers commuters the luxury of booking bus trips directly on the Plentywaka mobile app, while also giving its users comparison options from a wide range of travel companies in a single search. This enables users the opportunity to plan their entire journey without having to leave the comfort of their homes or stand in long queues.”

According to the statement, in light of the partnership, GUO Transport Services Limited and Plentywaka, would be providing millions of bus commuters’ access to explore different states across Nigeria through the Plentywaka app.

GUO Transport Services Limited is expected to onboard over 600 vehicles to boost Plentywaka’s fleet size to 820+ vehicles.

“This will also mean major routes like Lagos – Abuja and 200 more destinations will now be opened up on the Plentywaka App for customers to book them at affordable rates,” the statement added.

Speaking on the partnership, the statement quoted the Co-Founder, and CEO of Plentywaka, Onyeka Akumah, as saying: “The partnership with GUO Transport Services Limited is great for our users, especially because we know a lot of them have been looking for routes that GUO operates on.

“We are very excited to have developed the technology behind an easy-to-use mobile app that will make the travel experience seamless for Nigerians.

“PlentyWaka is Nigeria’s first bus hailing solution that offers commuters convenience, safety, and comfort in their daily rides. We are providing a convenient and effective driving experience one route at a time. Plentywaka is changing the way people get around. Our app allows commuters to book and pay for fast and convenient trips in real-time.”

Speaking also on the partnership, the Director of Operations for GUO Transport Services Limited, Kene Okeke, said: “We are excited about this partnership with PlentyWaka because their values and offerings align closely with ours. We can now move more people from across Nigeria conveniently and without hassle.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

