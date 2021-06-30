PDP May Lose Five Senate Seats to APC

…Two House members defect to ruling party

Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu in Abuja

There are indications that five out of the 43 Senators of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The members are: Hon. Idagbo Ochiglegor representing Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra and Hon. Michael Etaba representing Obubra federal constituency of Cross River State.

Already, one PDP Senator, Muhammad Hassan Gusau (Zamfara Central) yesterday resigned from the party via a letter read at plenary by President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

Although he failed to disclose the party he is defecting to, THISDAY however learnt that the Senator along with his colleague, Senator Lawali Hassan Anka (Zamfara West ) may be joining the APC.

Gusau in the letter, hinged his resignation from PDP on alleged collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the party in Zamfara State

He explained in the letter that, “My decision is necessitated due to the collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the party from ward levels in Zamfara State.

“Further decisions on political movement and party affiliations will be communicated to this chamber in due course.”

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North), had last Friday defected from the PDP which earned him presidential congratulation when he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Two other Senators waiting at the departure lounge of the party, are Senator Sahabi Ya’u (Zamfara North) and Senator Stephen Odey (Cross River North).

Sources close to Senator Ya’u however, said being a principal officer as Deputy Minority Whip, he may not want to defect now so as not to lose the position.

By the time the defections are officially made and carried out in the Senate, PDP which started with 44 Senators at the beginning of the Ninth Senate in June, 2019 will have 37 Senators while APC which started with 66 Senators will increase to 71.

The remaining one seat is occupied by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), who has emerged as the party’s candidate in the forthcoming Anambra governorship poll in November, this year

Meanwhile, two members of the PDP in the House of Representatives yesterday defected to the ruling APC.

The members are: Hon. Idagbo Ochiglegor representing Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwarra and Hon. Michael Etaba representing Obubra federal constituencies of Cross River State.

The defection is coming few weeks after Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade joined the APC.

The lawmakers in their separate letters read at the plenary by the Speaker Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, hinged their decision to leave the PDP as a result of crisis in the party.

But the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, raising a point of constitutional order, cited Section 68 of the Constitution, which requires that defecting lawmakers must vacate their seat.

Okechukwu warned members of the House to desist from continued violation of the constitutional provisions by remaining on their seat after defection.

He told his colleagues to decide whether they want to be a House that obeys the law or a House that breaks the law.

The Deputy Minority leader also refuted claims by the defecting lawmakers of a crisis existing within the PDP, saying there was no single crisis within the party.

He urged the Speaker to abide by the constitution and ensure that the two lawmakers are made to vacate their seats in the House.

In his response, the Speaker, Hon, Femi Gbajabiamila said the fact that two members of the party defected on the same day is an indication of an existing crisis.

Gbajabiamila however added that his point of order has been noted and it’s only the court that can decide on the issue of whether there is a crisis or not

