Oyetola Condemns Traditional Worshippers, Muslim’s Clash

Yinka Kolawole

The Governorof Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has condemned in strong terms the clash between traditional worshipers and a Muslim group.

Oyetola condemned the clash when he commiserated with the Islamic group and the family of an Islamic cleric whose life was cut short during the incident.

He also ordered the police to get to the root of the incident and bringing the perpetrators to book.

The governor noted in a statement that was issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, that Osun and her people were known for peace and that the present administration had been doing all it could to sustain this enviable record.

He warned that the state government would not tolerate any act of criminality or violence in any part of the state.

“The clash and the death are condemnable to say the least and are at variance with the peaceful status of Osun. We are known for peace. We have been doing our best to preserve that enviable status and we will do everything to guard it jealousy.

“After our visit to the scene of the incident on Monday, we have directed the police to swing into action and bring the perpetrators to book.

“Once again, we commiserate with the family of the deceased and the Qamarudeen Islamic Society over the death of their member. But we want to reiterate that government will get to the root of the matter. The perpetrators must be brought to book to prevent future occurrence and serve as deterrent to others,” Oyetola was quoted as saying.

Maenwhile the state government has called on residents of the state, especially religious and ethnic groups, to coexist peacefully in order to maintain the state’s peaceful profile.

This call was made by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Abdullah Binuyo, who led the state government’s delegation on an on-site assessment of the crime scene as well as a solidarity visit to the victims receiving treatment at the UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital.

Binuyo assured the victims of the sad event that the government would bring the perpetrators of the shameful act to justice.

It will be recalled that on Sunday, a traditional religion group reportedly unleashed terror on worshipers at Kamorudeen Central Mosque, at Oluode Aranyin in Osogbo around 2.30 p.m.

The incident left one person dead and nine others injured through bullet and cutlass wounds.

