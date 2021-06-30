NLC Vows to Defend Kaduna Workers’ Rights Through Lawful Means

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that it would deploy all lawful means, including strike to protect the rights and dignity of workers of the Kaduna State.

It condemned the alleged killing of student during peaceful protest over hike in school fees at Gidan Waya, Kaduna State by security agents.

NLC also deplored the threat by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai to use Judicial Commission of Inquiry to address a pure industrial dispute, saying it is totally unprecedented in the history of country.

In a statement issued yesterday by the NLC’s President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, the labour union said it would not fold its arms and watch a situation where thousands of workers are sacked with impunity and in clear violation of the clear provisions of the labour laws.

NLC said that workers are not slaves, adding that the labour movement has a mandate to protect them from being maltreated with impunity.

“Workers are not slaves. They have families. They have dependents to take care of. They have rights! Protecting the rights and dignity of workers using all lawful means, including strike actions falls under the mandate of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

“This mandate to protest and protect the interest of Nigerian workers as enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution and labour laws will be robustly deployed again by congress in Kaduna State. This time, it will be total and in defence and protection of the rights of Nigerian workers and pensioners whom Mr. Nasir El-Rufai relentlessly seeks to convert to his foot carpet,” it said.

NLC lamented what it described as the deteriorating situation in Kaduna.

“It has been tales of sorrows, tears and blood from Kaduna State, especially as occasioned by increasing waves of kidnapping, banditry, general insecurity, mass sack of workers and killing of students peacefully protesting the hike in school fees at Gidan Waya, Kaduna State. This situation is being encouraged by the neo-liberal policies of the Kaduna State Government,” it said.

