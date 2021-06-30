Nasarawa Workers Resort to Mass Protest

Igbawase Ukumba

Workers in Nasarawa State yesterday resorted to mass protest in Lafia, the state capital, to vent their displeasure over government’s alleged negligence to their demands.

The workers on the pay roll of the Nasarawa State Government had on June 15, 2021, began an indefinite strike over partial implementation of N30, 000 minimum wage and other welfare related issues.

But the state government said in a recent press statement that it was not borrowing to pay the striking workers in order not to burden the state.

However, the state organised labour has disclosed that it would mobilise its members for a mass protest across the state capital.

The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Yusuf Iya, made the disclosure during a press conference yesterday in Lafia.

Isa explained that the organised labour and the Nasarawa State Government had reached an agreement only for the labour to notice on the day the agreement was to be signed that an indicting clause has been included in the document.

He said: “Workers have resolved to continue in the industrial action until the Nasarawa State Government is ready to resolve the challenges workers are facing in the state.”

