Maduka: How I was Schemed out in PDP Primary in Anambra

Amby Uneze

After last Saturday’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Anambra State, one of the top aspirants in the primaries, Mr. Godwin Maduka, has finally broken his silence, alleging that he was schemed out.

Speaking to journalists at his campaign office in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, Maduka said the party has sacrificed its successes on the altar of mediocrity, which he said may affect its performance during the governorship election by November this year.

According to him, “I was edged out in order to satisfy the selfish interests of the so-called party leaders in the state, who allegedly have not been comfortable with my interest to govern the state.”

He added that all the pre-primary election policies adopted by the party like moving from the three-man ad hoc delegates to the statutory delegates and then the super delegates were all ploys to disenfranchise delegates that support him from participating in the election, adding that the party is a betrayer.

Maduka, however, said he would not relent in his efforts to govern the state, as he will fight the battle to finish.

He added that in order to deliberately manipulate him out of the process, it was noticed that the super delegate list released last Thursday, which had about 197 names on it, was later altered with another list that had about 220 names on last Friday evening and then another that had about 285 names which only appeared in the voting hall on Saturday morning.

The situation was geared towards creating confusion to make matters uncertain.

“On the other hand, it was noticed that the final list that appeared in the election hall was made up of strange names and even names of deceased party leaders in the state like a former state chairman of the party who was buried some months ago,” he added.

