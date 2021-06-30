Kanu: Abaribe Asks FG to Be Guided by Rule of Law

By Deji Elumoye

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called for caution and strict adherence to the rule of law by the Federal Government in the handling of the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu issue.

The ranking Senator in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, also advised the federal government to be guided by the provisions of Section 31 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights as it re-arraigns Kanu in court for the continuation of his trial.

According to him, the relevant section and charter presupposes that the detainee should be humanely treated while in the custody of the state.

He said: “What it means is that it is the duty of the government in this instance to protect him and ensure the respect of his fundamental human rights while his trial lasts. For now, it is trite law, that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty”.

Abaribe, however, called for calm saying the recent events present ample opportunity for dialogue and for the federal government to address the contending issues that seems to challenge the peace and unity of the country.

