House Summons PPPRA Boss over Unremitted N1.62bn IGR

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance has summoned the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Mr. Abdukadir Saidu, over unremitted N1.62 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the federation account.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. James Faleke, gave the directive yesterday during an investigative hearing into alleged $30 billion annual revenue leakage on Tuesday in Abuja.

Faleke said that the directive was necessary to enable the PPPRA boss to explain what actually happened to the N1.62 billion and why it was not remitted to the federation account.

He said that the committee would go through the agency’s book from 2012 to date to ensure that it provided the IGR generated since 2012.

He also said that the PPPRA must provide the identity of the person it lent money to, adding that on no account should any withdrawal be made from the revenue account.

Faleke further demanded an explanation on conflicting figures in the consumption of fuel in the country, adding that the NNPC was earlier quoted to have said that daily fuel consumption was 93 million litres while the PPPRA had also said that daily consumption of fuel was 80 million litres.

Responding to the lawmakers question on the daily consumption of petrol in the country, the agency’s General Manager for Finance, Mr. Peter Etuk, stated that daily consumption differs.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

