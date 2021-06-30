House Receives Report on PIB

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives at the plenary, Wednesday received a report on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) from its Adhoc Committee.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila had on Tuesday announced that the lawmakers would pass the long awaited Bill before their summer break scheduled to begin middle of July.

The final report was laid by Chairman of the Committee and Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

Monguno said: “That the House do receive the Report of the Ad–hoc Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill on a Bill for an Act to Provide Legal, Governance, Regulatory and Fiscal Framework for the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, the Development of Host Communities; and for Related Matters, 2021.”

Gbajabiamila thereafter told the lawmakers to send their aides to collect copies of the final report on the bill for further study before it will be considered later by the House.

