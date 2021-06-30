House Passes Supplementary Budget for Second Reading

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the supplementary appropriation Bill of N894.842 billion presented to it by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Speaker, had at the plenary on Tuesday, promised that the lawmakers would pass the budget before its annual summer break commencing second week of July.

Leading the debate, the House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa, explained that the request was based on health and security, which are very important.

He said every member should be concerned about the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, hence the need to make available funds to curtail the virus.

He also said that the inclusion of additional funds for security is important to addressing the security challenges currently bedevilling the country.

Doguwa therefore appealed to his colleagues to pass the Bill.

When put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, it got the support of majority of the lawmakers and was referred to the House Committee on Appropriation.

