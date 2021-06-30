Group Plan Wealth Summit in Lagos

Some real estate experts have described Lagos State as a land with many opportunities yet to be discovered.

The Co-founder of Pertinence Group, Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, said this during a media briefing on the forthcoming Wealth Summit 2021, with the theme: ‘The Real Money of Lagos.’

He said the wealth of Lagos resides in every sector of the state’s economy, but required knowledge to unravel it.

He added that there are some identified and unidentified challenges faced by residents in Lagos that required solutions.

“If you look at the challenges of Lagos, you would mention traffic, bad roads and a couple of others; but mention real estate you would say that is much more problematic.

“The thing about challenges is that once you see one, realise that there is money in there. If you solve the problem, you get paid for it. So the real money of Lagos is in solving problems.

“If you can solve the problem of the people of Lagos, it means that you make the money that is in Lagos,” Ezekiel posited.

Meanwhile, the Group CEO, Pertinence Group, Dr. Stephen Oluwatobi, added that many still believed that money making was mystical and dedicated to family pedigree.

“The wealth summit is an initiative of Pertinence Group and the idea is to help people capitalise on the opportunities available in Lagos. Our mission is to empower people and that’s why we are an enterprise development and people empowerment company and to do that we need to educate people about wealth creation and money so that people stop thinking that making money is mystical but attainable by anyone,” the university lecturer added.

Oluwatobi listed the lineup of guest speakers for the July 10, 2021, summit to include: Debola Williams, Olumide Emmanuel, Sam Adeyemi, Sunday Olorunsheyi, Wisdom Ezekiel, Akin Alabi and Ali Baba.

Pertinence Group is an enterprise development company and has been involved in rewarding productivity based on partnership with stakeholders and staff, who promote their products.

The reward come in cash and kind as many have been made millionaires on the platform of Pertinence Group.

