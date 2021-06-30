Gripping Call for Emotional Intelligence

Rebecca Ejifoma reports that Abiola Champ Salami’s Magic of Emotional Intelligence: How Champions Apply Emotional Intelligence to Achieve Peak Performance and Advancement in Life, is more than a gripping call for some conscious adjustments

Abiola Champ Salami’s Magic of Emotional Intelligence (How Champions Apply Emotional Intelligence to Achieve Peak Performance and Advancement in Life) is more than a gripping call for some conscious adjustments. It is a compass to help everyone nurture, manage, control, and dispense the right and healthy emotions for everyday affairs.

First, the rare title of the book leaves you curious to want to have a peep into the content, which is fully packed with intriguing illustrations. It also has other captivating features like compatible colours to delight the mind, brilliant images to communicate the message, bold fonts for an easy read, and familiar idioms to make reading more interactive.

Skilfully, Magic of Emotional Intelligence introduces each of the 25 chapters with a check-and-balance mechanism for one’s personal consumption. With this, a reader begins to scale his or her own sentiments first rather than highlight faults of others — at the home, society, workplace, institution or a global platform.

This well-written book put together by one of the Most Influential Coaching Leaders reminds everyone why emotional intelligence is a necessary tool to achieving sterling results and advancement in life. One of the magic the author endorses is improvement through the examples in his book.

He listed “Get Familiar with Your Mind”, “Negative Emotions: How to Handle Them” to “Positive Emotions: How to Cultivate Them, Work the Magic”, through to “Work and Magic”, which make up the five parts of the book. In his book, the world-class performance coach discusses considerably how to start off this undemanding journey of attaining emotional intelligence.

Coincidentally, the 174 paged book with 25 chapters is coming at a time when emotions have been woven into every affair. Hence, part two of the book – Negative Emotions – extensively addresses how best to handle detrimental emotions like anger, hatred, pride, sadness, grief, fear, anxiety and depression among others. This, the author is certain, would help people weigh their actions and inactions to making the fitting decisions at all times.

In the words of the writer, emotions are necessary because they help in our social interactions by telling us and those around us how we feel about certain things. However, he chips in that the way one expresses emotions can either be healthy or unhealthy. Hence, everyone needs to cultivate emotional intelligence.

Since positive emotions cannot be overemphasised, Salami acknowledges cheerfulness as a soothing balm to attain emotional intelligence. “Have you ever met someone who can light up any room they walk into all because they carry a shipload of cheer within them?” He notes that although a pile of wrongs may be happening simultaneously, choosing to smile still is doable.

To further help his readers realise this feat of intelligence, the Get MAD author endorses humility, courage, joy, confidence, hope, pleasure, love, honour, and happiness.

Of course, Salami has got other books to his credit. They are: Get MAD!, You Can Make A Difference (Foreword by Dr. Christopher Kolade, CON), and Who Says It’s a Man’s World (Foreword by Dr. Mo Abudu) among a handful of others. He has clinched over 10 years experience of corporate engagement and capacity development with signature interventions.

This composer of knowledge says he is committed to raising world class leaders and improving the productive capacity and brand perception of organisations and governments with the release of his latest book.

The alumnus of Harvard University, Lagos Business School and American Government’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) is also devoted to workforce productivity, youth and women empowerment as well as leadership development. This led him to publishing books, audio and visual content as well as designing and implementing capacity development programmes towards achieving the relevant Sustainable Development Goals.

This is why the author is enthusiastic about raising eminent leaders and improving the productive capacity and brand perception of organisations and governments with the release of his latest book.

As part of his quest, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Abiola championed a campaign that reached over one million people in “Handling Panic in the Wake of Coronavirus”. He also released a free eBook on “How to Enjoy Sound Emotional & Mental Health during the Coronavirus Pandemic”.

Indeed, with his latest book, Salami is sure that anyone who reads and employs the listed magic for ultimate emotional intelligence will become a first class born again.

