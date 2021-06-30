FG Pledges More Support for Women Entrepreneurs

The federal government has pledged to deepen it support for women entrepreneurs given the fact that they form the 49.3 per cent of the total population of the country.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, stated this at the inauguration of the newly-elected president of the Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneurs (NAWE) yesterday in Abuja.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Niger State, Babaginda Aliyu, further disclosed that empowering women would reduce poverty and enhance food security, which are key factors in attaining the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aliyu, however, added that women must take the rightful position as fundamental resources across the various value chain, particularly in the growing network of women entrepreneurs and industrialist.

He also said the women needed to be equipped with the necessary skills and capacity to increase the access to high value of international market.

The former governor advised that in a quest to reduce the existence of gender inequalities, women must take on leading roles towards realising their rights and access to productive resources.

In her remark, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, however, said women entrepreneurs have to look for opportunities in digitalisation, stressing the important aspect of technology in enhancing the running of entrepreneur activities going forward.

