FG Honours 98 Public Workers for Outstanding Service

Olawale Ajimotokan

The federal government yesterday honoured 98 public servants for rendering outstanding services to the nation.

The presentation of certificate of awards was in commemoration of the 2021 civil service week.

Some of the awardees were three FCTA officers.

They included the Director Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu; Secretary, Health Secretariat, Dr. Mohammed Kawu and the Director Human Resources Management, Dr. Bashir Mohammed.

Speaking at the Public Lecture, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, said her office was on course to deliver on its mandates to improve on quality service to Nigerians.

“She said the civil service is the most potent and viable instrument available in the country for the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes of government and is on course to deliver on its mandate.

“The federal government has put in place a number of mechanisms to improve efficiency and enhance performance of the civil service in the face of the current global dynamics, especially the new normal, ” she said.

She listed some of the mechanism provided by the federal government to enhance the sector to include; digitalisation through the deployment of an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Solution.

Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, expressed delight over the choice of the theme for the 2021 civil service celebration.

Mustapha, who was represented by Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, said the theme had demonstrated the activeness of the HOCSF for turning the challenge emanated from COVID-19 into an opportunity by most civil servants.

The guest lecturer, Mrs Ifueko Okauru, who spoke on a theme, “Deploying technology to sustain and enhance service delivery in the face of this challenging COVID-19 pandemic”, said Nigerian civil servants could perform more with the advancement in technology.

Okauru, a former Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), explained further that African continent was working towards attaining the gold by 2063, hence the need for Nigeria to imitate the initiative

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

