Fashola: FG Undertaking 800 Projects through Works Ministry Nationwide

Emmanuel Addeh

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has said the federal government is currently carrying out 800 projects, including the construction of 37 bridges across the country.

Speaking when the Council of Ohafia Monarchs and Leaders of Thought visited him in his Abuja office, over the reconstructed Nmuri bridge which links Ohafia and Umuahia, the minister said the ongoing projects underscored the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government was performing.

He stressed that the completion of the abandoned Nmiru Bridge in Abia State, South Eastern Nigeria would bring succour to the road users in that area.

According to Fashola, the Ohafia bridge is one of the 37 bridges and over 800 projects that the ministry was repairing, restoring, rehabilitating and constructing across Nigeria.

He pointed out that some of the bridges had been abandoned for the past five to six decades, noting that the Nmuri bridge was among those receiving attention already.

He also said the ministry through the intervention on the roads and bridges across the country had further demonstrated that the APC as a party has an ideology, contrary to some opinions.

“The APC led government is governed by progressive ideology which is progressivism, which simply means that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to improve human condition through investment in many pillars such as agriculture, mining and in particular, infrastructure expansion, repair and development,” he said.

The delegation led by Chief Etigwe Uwa (SAN), said the visit was in response to the federal government’s quick response in fixing the dilapidated old bridge.

He further called on the federal government to also expedite action to facilitate the completion of the construction of the road linking Ohafia, Bende and Umuahia which the Nmuri bridge is part of.

Other members of the delegation included monarchs and chiefs and leaders, Emmanuel Onugu, Kalu Ikenga, Awa Kalu, Umeh Kalu (SAN), Mr. Okpo Kalu, Mr. Sunny Mbila, Lucas Eme, Sunday Idika, Ogbonna Kalu, Dr. Eni Kalu and Charles Nkata.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

