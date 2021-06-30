Buhari: APC’s Impressive Performance Reason for Matawalle’s Defection

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the impressive performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels of government is the reason Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.

The President, in a release on Tuesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, congratulated Governor Matawalle on his defection from the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, saying the ruling party “is becoming more popular because of its impressive performance record and commitment to good governance.”

In a message delivered on his behalf Tuesday by the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the defection ceremony in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital , President Buhari said: “I’m proud of your timely and wise decision to join the governing party and our doors are wide open to other politicians who believe in our vision to rebuild Nigeria.

“Your voluntary decision to join our party confirms the fact that our agenda for good governance is the only reason why Nigerians are getting attracted to the APC because the other alternative didn’t work.”

The President used the forum to urge APC Governors and elected lawmakers across the country to continue to work harder to ensure the party maintains its popularity and retains power beyond 2023.

He reminded all elected party officials of the fact that “your performance at all levels will impact significantly on the fortunes of the party”, adding that “party leaders should avoid complacency at all times in order to build the APC from strength to strength.”

