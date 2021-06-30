Babcock Varsity Graduates 2,079 as 82 Bag First Class

Funmi Ogundare

Babcock UniversIty, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State has graduated a total of 2,079 graduands with 82 bagging first class in various faculties of the institution.

A breakdown of the total number of graduates showed that 1,660 finished with Bachelor of Science degree (B.Sc), while 419 finished at the postgraduate level.

A student of the Department of Mass Communication, Miss Teslimat Okunola emerged the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.91 on a scale of 5. She won the President’s Award for the best performance in leadership, academic, community and spiritual services. The overall best postgraduate in the PhD programme went to Mr. Femi Olomojobi with a CGPA of 4.81. Miss Peace Amarachukwu of Public Health Department was the overall best master’s degree graduate with a CGPA of 4.77.

Speaking during the 19th undergraduate and 10th postgraduate second virtual convocation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ademola Tayo admonished the graduands to always remember that learning does not begin or end in classrooms.

According to him, “learning is a life-long commitment. Education is for life and for living. But you will be going out today with an education backed by one of the most valued degrees.”

He expressed concern about the myriad of development challenges facing the country today, saying that they have a role to play in resolving these issues.

“Some of these include corruption, deepening poverty, lack of credible leadership, increasing unemployment and widening inequality to mention a few. Development predicts whether a country is progressing or retrogressing. The country waits for your contributions in the form of solutions. You are the solutions. Unleash your ingenuity and the knowledge you have acquired here on the world and make it a better place.”

The VC congratulated them saying, “though we are not celebrating with the usual pomp and pageantry in our warm and emotional setting on campus, we rejoice with you in your various locations as you mark this academic milestone.”

In his remarks, the commencement speaker and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Laoye Jaiyeola

expressed concern about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, which he said has made life difficult for many.

He said despite the challenges, the graduands should be independent, creative and think outside the box on how they will live their lives.

“Unemployment rates are high, many have become poor, prices are increasing and there is increasing pressure on your parents and guardians. Start to think of what to do to earn a living and improve on yourself. I know you have heard this many times, but it is the truth. You must learn to be resourceful, spend wisely and learn the intricacies of managing and surviving with the little resources available.

“The Baby-boomers generation, i.e those that were born after the Second World War ended up producing entrepreneurs, civil right activists that changed and impacted our world greatly. These Baby-boomers in America still contribute significantly to the American economy because of their quest for knowledge, their increasing need for innovation and optimism about the future. They haven’t stopped innovating, so you can’t afford not to start.”

Jaiyeola also advised them to stay ahead of the game by embracing digital technology skills, saying that with the impact of COVID-19 on the labour market, it is no longer business as usual.

“With COVID-19, many companies have embraced digital technologies. This means that digital skills are in high demand across all sectors of the economy and individuals that will excel in their fields are those that will be ahead in terms of acquiring digital skills.

“Artificial intelligence, robotics are all innovations that are here to stay and you cannot afford to be left behind in this technological race. In our social lives, with the implementation of lockdowns, physical interactions and gatherings were affected.

Many individuals had no choice but to embrace technology. Many people conducted weddings online, students were taught via online platforms, we now have a situation where individuals, companies and government agencies hold virtual board meetings, and conferences virtually. Virtual sessions have come to stay.”

The CEO admonished the graduands to take immediate control of their lives by planning long-term, through creating a mental picture of the future they want.

“You need to identify the specific goals that you would want to have achieved by then and build your life around those goals.

Envision where you want to be in the next 10, 20 and 30 years. Imagine the kind of life you want to live in the future.

“Just like the popular saying, anyone who fails to plan has planned to fail. As you get older, no doubt, your plans might change but always be guided by your overall vision and dreams in life. Planning your life will help you stay focused on your goals, especially when challenges arise. If you do not know where you are going in life, you will end up anywhere.”

