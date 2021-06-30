APGA Faction Elects Njoku as Anambra Governorship Candidate

By David-Chyddy Eleke

A faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) yesterday held primary election in Awka, Anambra State, and elected its National Chairman, Mr. Edozie Njoku, as the party’s flag bearer for the oncoming governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, another faction of the party under the leadership of Dr. Victor Oye, elected former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Chukwuma Soludo, as the candidate of the party for the election which holds on November 6.

Njoku, who spoke after his election, said he was the authentic National Chairman of the party, adding that he was elected by consensus to fly the party’s flag in the election.

He said: “The APGA has a very big chance. Don’t worry. The PDP has got their enormous problem. The APC has got the one even bigger than all. They are 15 or 16 in number. PDP is steaming, their pot is boiling.

“The case in APGA is over. We don’t have internal problem. It is now a mandamus compelling the INEC to recognise me as the national chairman. I don’t have a case with Oye.”

“I learnt that Oye has rushed up to the court to get an order against him. I don’t see that as necessary but if he did, it’s all good. But the thing is that I’m really in a battle because Oye did a purported convention without delegates.”

He said that the emergence of Soludo as the candidate of the party was encumbered by ligation and pronouncements of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

