APC Information Managers Seek Legislation, Action against Media Abuse

Adedayo Akinwale

The Managers of Information of All Progressives Congress (APC) governments at the federal and state levels have called on the federal government to strengthen legislation and action plans with consequences for media abuse and misinformation.

This was contained in a communique issued yesterday and signed by the Director-General of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Dr. Salihu Lukman, which was issued after their inaugural meeting in Lagos, and facilitated by the PGF.

They noted that effective media and citizens engagement with regular feedback is critical to communicating the performance of the governments of APC at all levels in terms of presenting the factual and truthful narrative to the people.

The Forum said: “Strengthened legislation, strategies and action plans with consequences for media abuse and misinformation.

“All stakeholders should consider the impacts of social media on perception management, particularly as it is currently being used for the propagation of falsehood and hatred among Nigerians.”

The media managers also asked for a strengthened advocacy to amplify justifications of government policies and popularise government achievements across board.

“It is vital to create sustainable synergy among all the managers of information to holistically address the problems of falsehood, misinformation and media abuse in every dimension, by considering media plan and strategy as a strategic component of every government programme and projects,” it added

