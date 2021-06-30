Anambra Primary Election: Senate PDP Caucus Congratulates Ozigbo

Deji Elumoye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate has congratulated Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, the winner of the party’s primary election for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The caucus in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, also hailed Senator Uche Ekwunife and other contestants who had since congratulated the winner, for their sportsmanship.

In the same vein, the Caucus praised the PDP leadership for the transparent and peaceful handling of the primary election such that a level playing field was created for all aspirants to participate freely in the process.

Abaribe said the caucus was happy over the prevailing peace in the party following the emergence of Ozigbo from among the array of the best in Anambra State.

According to him, “What it means is that the winner, Ozigbo, enjoysa wide acceptability, more so with other aspirants embracing him as the party standard bearer immediately after the primary contest.

“We have no doubt therefore that the party and our candidate, Ozigbo, would be victorious in the November 6 election and go ahead to form a government that will ultimately transform the state to be the envy of other states.

“However, we as a caucus implore other contestants to remain steadfast and hold on to the party and its candidate to ensure victory in the November 6, election.”

