Anambra Guber: APGA Faction Clears Umeoji for Primary

By Udora Orizu

The Jude Okeke led leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has screened and cleared two aspirants for the party’s Anambra governorship primary, scheduled for Thursday, in Awka, Anambra State.

The aspirants include a member House of the Representatives, Hon. Chuma Umeoji, representing Aguata constituency and Mrs Nwaeke Chinyere.

The Chairman of the screening panel and APGA Deputy National Chairman (South), Mazi Daniel Iloabanafo Ikeh, who conducted the exercise, described Umeoji as a shining light whose clearance was based on his unquestionable records of loyalty and commitment to the ideals of APGA.

According to him, “Umeoji has the grassroots capacity and financial will to lead APGA to victory in the November 2021 poll. Being one of the strongest financiers of the party, Hon Umeoji has done well contributing to the growth of the party.”

On his part, the aspirant, Hon. Umeoji explained that his greatest motivation for joining the governorship race was that the party had done well, considering the performance of Dr. Willie Obiano, who is the leader of the party.

Umeoji said, if victorious, he plans to among other things take up the challenge of making Anambra more secured in the wake of the recent escalation of violence in the South East region.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

