2 Zamfara PDP Senators Defect to APC

By Deji Elumoye

Two Senators of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They are Senator Sahabi Yau (Zamfara North and Deputy Minority Whip) and Senator Hassan Anka (Zamfara West).

Their letters of defection were read at Wedneday’s plenary by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

The Senate President also read the letter by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) formally notifying the Senate of his defection to APC.

Nwaoboshi had earlier announced his defection from PDP last week when he was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House by the APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman Mai Mala Buni.

