World Number Four, Tsitsipas, Stunned as Djokovic Progresses

WIMBLEDON 2021

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock straight-set defeat by American Frances Tiafoe on day one at Wimbledon.

Third seed Tsitsipas, who reached the French Open final earlier in June, was beaten 6-4 6-4 6-3 by the impressive world number 57 Tiafoe on Court One.

It is the third time in four attempts the 22-year-old Greek has exited Wimbledon in round one.

Tiafoe meets Canada’s Vasek Pospisil or Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena next.

The 23-year-old reached the Queen’s Club quarter-finals two weeks ago, but this was the first time he has ever beaten a top-five ranked player.

Tiafoe held on to his advantage after breaking Tsitsipas’ serve in the opening game to take the first set – and made his next breakthrough in the ninth game of the second to take firm control of the contest.

Tsitsipas, beaten by world number one Novak Djokovic in five sets in the Roland Garros showpiece, was unable to respond after losing his opening service game in the third set. Tiafoe took his third match point on the Greek’s serve to seal a stunning victory.

In another development, British teenager Jack Draper wowed the returning home crowd by taking the opening set off Novak Djokovic before the defending champion fought back to win on day one at Wimbledon.

Draper was given a wildcard for his senior SW19 debut and stunned the Serb top seed with a confident start.

It was the first set that 34-year-old Djokovic had dropped in the Wimbledon first round since 2010.

But the five-time champion came through 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court.

Djokovic will play either South Africa’s Kevin Anderson – who he beat in the 2018 final – or Chilean qualifier Marcelo Barrios Vera in the second round.

“It feels great seeing everyone and being back on the most special, or sacred, tennis court in the world,” said Djokovic, who is aiming to equal Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of 20 major titles.

“It has been very difficult times for everyone but I’m very glad the sport is back, hopefully you guys enjoyed it and will enjoy the next couple of weeks.”

The Championships has returned after being cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and Centre Court is allowed to hold 50% of its 15,000 capacity as part of the government’s event research programme.

That led to a special moment before Djokovic and Draper walked out in the opening match on Centre. The crowd gave a spontaneous and prolonged standing ovation when it was announced NHS workers and scientists responsible for developing vaccines were sat in the Royal Box.

