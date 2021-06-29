SGF, 10 Govs Receive Matawalle into APC

Ten governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapaha were present as Zamfara State Governor Dr Bello Matawalle defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress Tuesday.

Speaking at at the Trade Fair Gusau, venue of the event, the chairman of National caretaker Committee of APC Gov Mai Mala Buni, hailed the decision of Matawalle to join APC .

Buni further said the Zamfara governor had automatically become the leader of the party in the state, stressing that all the organs of the party from ward to state level have been dissolved with immediate effect.

He enjoined the party members in the state to unite for the progress of the party.

Speaking, former Zamfara State Governor Abduraziz Yari said he was happy that Matawalle returned to the party, promising that he will team up with him for the development of the state.

However, the Deputy Governor of the state Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, and a House of Representatives member representing Talata Mafara/ Anka federal constituency, Kabiru Yahaya were among top political leaders that refused to defect to APC with the governor.

The event slated for 2pm did not start until 6:30pm. It was gathered that this was because Yari’s faction initially insisted on holding on to the leadership of the party in the state but later heeded the plea of the party leaders. It was also gathered that the Yari faction was promised the deputy governor slot in the event the deputy governor resigns or was impeached.

The governors that attended the event were Mai Mala Buni of Yobe ,Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Nasiru El rufai of Kaduna , Abubakar Bello.of Niger, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Muhammad Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun.

Also at the event were former Governor of Borno State Amodu Ali Sherrif and some former and current ministers.

