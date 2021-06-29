Senate to Commence Debate on PIB Thursday

As Zamfara senator resigns from PDP

By Deji Elumoye

The much awaited debate on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will commence at the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday.

This is just as one of the three opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators from Zamfara State resigned his membership of the party.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who announced the proposed debate on the PIB, which was listed on Tuesday’s order paper, told his colleagues to read and digest the report ahead of Thursday’s debate.

Also on Tuesday, the senator representing Zamfara Central in the National Assembly, Hassan Mohammad Gusau, has tendered his resignation as a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gusau’s resignation, which was conveyed in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate and read during plenary on Tuesday, was however silent on his next political move.

Details later…

