PDP Warns Matawalle, Vows to Challenge Defection in Court

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday cautioned Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State against his planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that his defection amounts to a decision to vacate office as no law allows him to cross over to any other party with the governorship mandate statutorily given to the main opposition party.

PDP also informed the governor that his defection would be challenged in the court.

The main opposition party has dissolved the state’s executive council as a precautionary measure.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the 1999 constitution as altered has no provision for independent candidate.

He specifically stated that the PDP will test the defection in a court of law as it is subject to legal interpretations.

The party said it was watching developments in Zamfara State as they concern reports of plans by Matawalle to cross over to the APC.

“The PDP categorically cautions Bello Matawalle to know that his plans amount to a decision to vacate office as no law allows him to cross over to any other party with the governorship mandate statutorily given to the PDP through the ballot box, as already established by the provision of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the standing judgment of the Supreme Court,” it said.

According to the PDP, “A combined reading of Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution as the pronouncements of the Supreme Court in Faleke v. INEC (2016) is clear in holding that it is the political party that stands for election, that votes scored in election belong to the political party and that the candidate nominated to contest at an election by his party, acts only as the agent of his party.”

The PDP also further cautioned members of the National Assembly as well as members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly not to allow themselves to be pushed into losing their seats as the provisions of the constitution are very clear in barring lawmakers from cross carpeting, except in a situation of a division in the political party upon which platform they were elected.

“There is no division in the PDP to warrant a defection of any of our lawmakers,” it said.

The party urged Matawalle as well as members of the National and State Assembly from Zamfara State to take caution.

Matawalle had benefitted from a Supreme Court decision which, voided the primaries of the APC in the state and declared the election of the then ruling party candidates in the 2019 general election void.

The apex court had consequently directed that the party with the next highest number of votes should be declared the winner, paving the way for all the PDP candidates, including Matawalle that came second in the poll to be declared elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP argues now that the position belongs to it and not Matawalle.

Meanwhile, there are indications that the deputy governor of Zamfara State may not defect with the governor.

The deputy governor is the son of the former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau (rtd).

A source at the PDP National Secretariat said the party has gotten confirmation that the deputy governor has refused to defect with the governor

The governor had last month sacked all the commissioners because of the fear that some of them will not go to the APC with him.

Also, it was gathered that some senior government officials may not defect with Matawalle.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has approved the dissolution of the Zamfara State Executive.

According to the spokesperson of the PDP, “The decision is in line with the provision of Section 29 (2)(b) of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).”

The party urged all party leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Zamfara state should, by this, be guided accordingly.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Ologbondiyan said that what happened at the Supreme Court in 2019 is different from all other defections as it is only political parties that sponsor candidates to elections and that there is no provisions for independent candidates in the constitution.

He insisted that PDP will test the defection in court if Matawalle eventually defects.

On the other cases of governors defecting, he blamed it on fear and intimidations as some of the governors in question have soiled their hands.

He maintained that these defections were not based on the love of the people but due to pecuniary interest of the concerned governors.

