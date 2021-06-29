Palton Morgan signs with BCL for Construction of Skyvilla Apartment

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Palton Morgan, the parent brand of Grenadines Homes and Oceanna has said it recently signed a contract with Business Contracting Limited (BCL) for the construction of Skyvilla – the most Luxurious Apartments at Probyn, Ikoyi.

Speaking at the event, Nidal Turjman, the Group Chief Operating Officer, Palton Morgan, said that the company’s vision of becoming the preferred Real Estate group in Africa is fully aligned with first-class projects that would meet the expectations of the market and unleash the economic potential of the country.

“SKYVILLA Apartments offers a private enclave of contemporary residences that defines a style of living, elegance, and beauty. To bring this exquisite property to life, we carefully selected the best architect, project management team and contractors to exceed the expectations of our customers,” Nidal added.

Roda Fadlallah, the Managing Director, Business Contracting Limited (BCL) expressed his gratification at the opportunity to work with Palton Morgan on Skyvilla Project and also applauded the group for their diligent approach of the selection process:

“The application and documentation process were transparent and professionally done. I admire their impeccable human resources and great teamwork.”

Peter Raven, Director of Projects and Development at Palton Morgan Holdings, cited the group’s desire to be the best as the motivation for selecting only the best project managers and contracting companies for their projects.

“The Skyvilla project will be among the best things coming to the Nigerian Luxury Real Estate segment and will be a part of our customers’ success stories,” he said.

“Palton Morgan is now bigger, stronger and better. Palton Morgan is determined to reshape the skyline of Africa. We are constantly striving to create unique lifestyle options for our residents and investors. We are building lifestyle destinations and creating a new standard of luxury living.

“As we are aiming to become a preferred real estate brand in Africa, we have successfully engaged the finest international teams and contractors who have successfully delivered the best iconic projects in the world. We blended local and international expertise to ensure that we deliver the trendiest projects at the most prime locations to our local and international buyers.

“Palton Morgan – a parent real estate brand of Grenadines Homes, Oceanna and PropertyMart has centralised all her resources to lead from the front. Now, Palton Morgan commits itself to drive its projects at optimal speed to deliver all its high-end luxury projects with no variation in delivery timelines.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

