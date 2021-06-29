NBA Mourns its Past President

The NBA Ikorodu Branch has announced the passing of its Life Patron, Chief Babatunde Olusola Benson, SAN.

Chief Benson passed on last Friday, while the Branch was rounding off preparations for the Annual B.O. Benson Lecture scheduled to hold on July 1, 2021. He died at the age of 89.

He was the former Vice Chairman of Commonwealth Lawyers Association, former President, African Bar Association, and Former President, Nigerian Bar Association.

He held an honorary Doctor of Laws, LLD of the Lagos State University (LASU), where he was legal adviser for many years.

