Huawei Gets Recognition

Gartner Peer Insights has recognised Huawei OceanStor All-Flash Storage as Customers’ Choice in its 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer.’

The OceanStor All-Flash Storage scored 4.8 out of 5 points on the annual Gartner Peer Insights platform and was recognised by different industry customers for its excellent performance and user experience. This made Huawei one of the three recognised global storage vendors.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. It includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in 355 markets, which come from end-users who have experience purchasing, implementing, or using the product or service. Vendors with high customer ratings are named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, thus helping IT leaders make more informed purchasing decisions.

“To date, Huawei has received 93 verified reviews from customers in various industries around the world, such as finance and carriers.

“These cover multiple factors, including product capabilities, integration and deployment, service and support, as well as evaluation and contracting, and they show a positive response to Huawei’s storage products,” a statement explained.

