House to Pass PIB, Electoral Act, Supplementary Budget in 2 Weeks

By Udora Orizu

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced that the lawmakers will pass the long awaited Petroleum Industry Bill, Electoral Act and Supplementary Budget in two weeks.

Gbajabiamila made the announcement at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, shortly after reading a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking the lawmakers approval of the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N895.8 billion.

He tasked the lawmakers to put all hands on deck to ensure these key legislations were passed within two weeks before embarking on their summer break mid July.

He said, “I will be meeting with the adhoc committee on PIB today by 3pm to tidy up somethings. We need to pass these legislations before we go on summer break. Two weeks is a very short time. We must do it all. These are landmark legislations, including the supplementary budget.”

