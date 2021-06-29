House Confirms Yahaya’s Appointment as Army Chief

By Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives at plenary Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff (CoAS).

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the Joint Committee on Defence and Army, chaired by Hon. Babajimi Benson.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on June 8, wrote to the House, urging them to confirm Yahaya as the new CoAS.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, thereafter referred the request to the Committees on Defence and Army for screening.

In his presentation, Benson said the nominee gave very apt answers to the questions, and the committee was satisfied with their interactions with the nominee during the screening.

He appealed to his colleagues to confirm Yahaya as Army Chief.

When put to a voice vote by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Idris Wase, who presided over the session, it got the support of majority of the lawmakers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

