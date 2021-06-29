Coronation Releases 2021 Bank Report

.

Coronation Asset Management has released its report on Nigerian banks titled: “Nigerian Banks, Resilience Built In.”

The report showed that Nigerian banks’ earnings have been remarkably resilient over the interest rate cycle, with their profitability improving over time.

Also, their stock values are remarkably cheap compared to Ghanaian and Kenyan bank stocks.

The report, written by Ope Ani and Guy Czartoryski of Coronation Research, examined what has happened within the Nigerian Banking industry in the last 10 years.

“It is a unique 10-year study of the margins and profitability of six listed banks: Zenith Bank; GT Bank; Access Bank; FBN Holdings; UBA, and Stanbic IBTC.

“These banks have adapted successfully to many changes in interest rates over the 10 years from 2010 to 2020. Therefore, they are well-positioned for the rise in rates in 2021,” the firm explained in a statement.

“While underlying growth in assets has been elusive, especially when data are adjusted for inflation, profitability has generally improved.

“The return on average equity (RoAE) and return on average assets (RoAA) of the six banks studied have both converged and improved over 10 years.

“This trend appears to be under-appreciated by investors, and the report shows the positive investment potential in the sector,” Senior Research Analyst at Coronation Research, Guy Czatoryski said.

