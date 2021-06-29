Ciroc Debuts Summer House

Mary Nnah

Fashion and entertainment’s elite has kicked off summer at Cîroc Summer House, the first in a series of day parties offering guests the taste of summer. The party, which was held last weekend, signalled the return of uber-hip celebrations.

Cîroc Summer House silky attired attendees were pampered with a cosy on-site masseuse and a lovely Glam Bar complete with mani-pedi sessions; while enjoying Ciroc- infused Cotton Candies and Lollies at the beach front. It was an opportunity for old friends to reconnect and new connections made.

The event featured summer-themed photo installations, carefully curated gourmet meals from Kewa Kitchen and Ile Eros, and Summer inspired Cîroc infused cocktails.

Dj Crowd Kontroller, Dj Lambo, Dj Kaywise, VDJMobi and Do2dtun thrilled guests with electrifying performances. Some of the guests spotted include; Banky W, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Orezi, Sophie Alakija, Tek and Ghost of Show Dem Camp, Loose Kaynon, Lynxxx, Denola Grey, Bayo Oke-Lawal, Frodd, Diane Russet, Samuel and Bisola Otigba, Daala Oluwari among other trend setting celebrities.

Speaking at the event, Marketing Manager Premium Spirits & Reserve Brands, Guinness Nigeria Ifeoma Agu, said Ciroc is always seeking to immerse consumers in new, dynamic, fun, and luxurious celebratory experiences that reinforces the brand’s leading position as the No. 1 luxury vodka brand in Nigeria with exciting range of flavours that complement the summer vibes in a way only Ciroc can do.

Also commenting on the experience, Brand Manager Reserve Brands, Guinness Nigeria, Abi Ipaye, noted that Cîroc is renowned for its playfully disruptive take on the vodka industry bringing unmatched excitement and challenging industry norms.

“Our tropical climate provides the opportunity to celebrate summer throughout the year and we have an array of summer inspired CÎROC flavours to keep the summer vibes going. The flavour portfolio includes Cîroc Red Berry, Cîroc Coconut, Cîroc Peach and Cîroc Pineapple”, Ipaye added.

