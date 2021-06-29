Bayern Join Man City, PSG in Ramos’ Chase

Bayern Munich have joined the list of clubs in contact with Sergio Ramos, who is already believed to be weighing up approaches from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ramos is out of contract with Real Madrid this week and officially becomes a free agent on Thursday 1 July after failing to come to an agreement to extend his stay at the Bernabeu into a 17th season.

He may be 35 and coming off the back of an injury-hit campaign that limited him to just 21 appearances in all competitions, the lowest of his senior career to date, but as a born winner who has won every major trophy for club and country he could still be a major asset.

Manchester City and PSG have both been linked with an approach for Ramos for several months, ever since an exit from Real became more and more likely. But Bayern are newer on the scene.

ESPN report that Ramos has had approaches from all three clubs and is now taking the time to assess the pros and cons of each offer. However, the impact of any given move on his family is a major factor that will likely have a significant impact on his final decision.

Bayern have let David Alaba, Javi Martinez and Jerome Boateng leave this summer, making it necessary to strengthen in the centre of defence, even if Ramos would only be a short-term solution.

With Alaba having already agreed to join Real as a free agent, there remains a possibility that he and Ramos could effectively end up just swapping places in Madrid and Munich respectively.

It was reported in May that Manchester City are prepared to offer Ramos a two-year contract until 2023. The situation would then be assessed and he may be offered the chance to stay in Manchester or join sister club New York City in MLS, depending on his performance and preference.

Even short-term, the impact that a player of Ramos’ experience and mentality could have on Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake, all 27 or younger, would be huge.

ESPN adds that PSG’s interest has grown since it was confirmed that Ramos would definitely be leaving Real. The French side are said to have held informal talks last season but stopped short of making a concrete offer because they believed he would end up signing a new contract in Madrid.

Now that he isn’t, PSG have re-established contact in order to take things forward.

