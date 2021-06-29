Army Confirms Killing of 12 Suspected Terrorists, Two Soldiers in Borno

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Nigerian Army yesterday said 12 insurgents and two soldiers were killed when troops clashed with terrorist groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in Borno State.

A statement said troops of 152 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with the air component of Operation Hadin Kai on Sunday killed the 12 terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate the Forward Operational Base at Bula Yobe in Borno State.

The statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the terrorists attacked the location via an unsuspected crossing point, but were repelled by the vigilant troops.

“The land troops, in their usual dexterity swiftly and decisively engaged the terrorists, subsequently forcing them to retreat, having lost initiative.

“The troops sustained the firefight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists with several others fleeing with gunshot wounds,” it said.

The troops captured one gun truck, one self-propelled Gun-9, one Dushika gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one light machine gun and five AK 47 rifles.

“Sadly, during the encounter, two soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury and have been evacuated by the air component of OPHK to a medical facility, where they are currently receiving medical attention,” it said.

The army stated that the general area within FOB Bula Yobe was calm and under the control of troops while further exploitation by the resilient troops was ongoing.

It said the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, had lauded the troops for their synergy and quick response, which is in tandem with the ongoing rejigging of the counter-terrorism operations in the North-east.

He charged the troops to maintain the tempo and hold their ground, to deny the terrorists freedom of action.

