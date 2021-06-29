1st D.K Olukoya Girls Basketball Championship Tips off in Lagos

*First Bank, IGP Queens, Delta Queens ready for Faceoff.

Women’s basketball in Nigeria came alive in Lagos yesterday as the 1st D.K Olukoya Girls Basketball Championship tip off at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The national tournament featuring eight teams from across the country have perennial Nigerian Women’s league champions, First Bank basketball club, Inspector General of Police(IGP) Queens, Warrior Amazons and Raptors Girls from Lagos, while War Queens from Sango Ota, Sunshine Queens of Akure and Delta Queens as the traveling teams here in Lagos to slug it out with host Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women’s Basketball club for honours.

As part of the opening ceremony, ace sports journalist with SuperSport, Chisom Mbonu-Ezeoke in her motivational speech, enjoined all the participants to be disciplined and believe in their dreams as women athletes.

“The possibilities for success is endless if you work hard and remain undaunted, regardless of whatever challenges that you may face in life especially as women in this country.

“Let no one make you feel you can’t achieve whatever dream you set for your self. If you want to be an Olympian, the journey to the Olympics starts now,” she added.

In the opening match of the tournament, Coach Adewunmi Aderemi’s MFM Women’s Basketball club won their first game thanks to a resolute hold off of a second half fightback from Warrior Amazons which ended 63-44.

Day 2 of the D.K Olukoya Girls Basketball Championships will see Delta Queens take on IGP Queens at 10am; First Bank will battle War Queens at 11:30am, while Sunshine Angels and Raptors will lock horns at 1pm at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

