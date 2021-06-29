?????, PSP Operators ???? 5-Year ????????? ?????????

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has signed a five-year agreement with the State PSP operators to enhance the operational activities of the operators, boost their confidence and reassure them of government’s commitment to their sustainability.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who present at the signing of the agreement, which held on Wednesday in Lagos, the State is entering a new phase of waste collection and disposal and would strengthen the sector and make it manageable.

The LAWMA helmsman enjoined the PSP operators to improve on their service delivery and in good faith repay the magnanimity of the State Governor by ensuring that they discharge their duties diligently.

He warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse, stressing that the Agency would strictly enforce sanitary best practices henceforth.

“The idea of people dumping waste indiscriminately into drainages, water channels, the median and other unauthorised places must stop as it would be seriously frowned against and offenders prosecuted,” Odumboni warned, stating also that the agency will not tolerate non-payment of waste bills.

“We will have such houses sealed and make defaulters to face the law,” the LAWMA CEO further warned and appealed to Lagosians to endeavour to pay their waste bills promptly as Government will not take kindly to non-payment of bills.

Responding, the President, Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN), Mr. David Oriyomi, expressed the gratitude of the operators to LAWMA for the milestone recorded in the signing of the agreement, stating that the gesture will boost the morale and confidence of their members. He assured the authority of their total commitment to ensuring a sustainably cleaner Lagos and its environs, pledging their total support for the State Government.