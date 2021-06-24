NSCDC CG: Many Schools Still Vulnerable to Attacks, Kidnappings

Michael Olugbode

The Controller General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi, has lamented that many schools in the country are vulnerable to bandits’ attacks and kidnappings.

Audi, however, disclosed yesterday that the NSCDC has conducted a vulnerability survey of all schools in the country according to the six geopolitical zones, states, senatorial districts and local governments.

He disclosed this while briefing corps personnel at the National Headquarters of the NSCDC in Abuja on his policies and programmes to re-energise the service.

He said that data showed a very high level of vulnerability of some schools in different parts of the country but expressed confidence that the data obtained from the survey would become a veritable tool for the NSCDC in carrying out its assignment.

The controller general maintained that the corps must rise to the occasion by adopting new strategies in carrying out its mandates, especially the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.

He said: “There is need to roll out policies and programmes that will constantly boost the morale of personnel to put in their best.

I will make sure that all entitlements and operational allowances for the Rapid Response Squad, the Female Squad and any other assignments given to any personnel are paid so that we can prove to Nigerians that we are back again.”

He said that the NSCDC and the Federal Ministry of Education are working out modalities for providing adequate security coverage for all schools in the country to checkmate the incessant attacks and invasion of schools by bandits and kidnappers in different parts of the country.

He reiterated that the Female Squad had been deployed to patrol different schools and ordered all state commandants of the corps to, without any delay, set up the Female Squad in all the 36 State Commands and the Federal Capital Territory.

He described the safe school initiative as a project that the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, is very passionate about as it concerns the safety of school children.

