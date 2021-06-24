BoICT Lecture to Explore 5G as New Frontier for Service Delivery

Nosa Alekhuogie

The organisers of this year’s Beacon of Information and Communication Technology (BoICT) awards/lecture series scheduled for July 24, have said they would be exploring 5G as a new frontier for superior service delivery in the telecommunications space.

Now in its 12th year, the BoICT Distinguished Lecture Series is widely regarded as the most prestigious annual event available in the ICT industry in Nigeria.

With the theme: “5G: Exploring New Frontiers for Superior Service Delivery,” the organisers said 5G would be harnessed to achieve its full potential to accelerate the rise of Internet of Things, and enable a smarter and more connected world.

The Chief Executive Officer of Communications Week Media Limited, the organisers of the lecture, Mr. Ken Nwogbo, said the choice of the theme was based on the need to address the conspiracy theory against the technology as well as explore enormous benefits of the 5G in delivery quality telecommunications services.

According to Nwogbo, “the lecture is followed by the awards ceremony which reward best practices and recognize outstanding contributions to the growth of the ICT sector. The awards are free and awardees are chosen by readers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeekthrough a transparent voting process.”

