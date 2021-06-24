Bauchi Gov: I’m Consulting on 2023 Presidency

By Segun Awofadeji

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged a political pressure group, the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), to give him three weeks to make consultations on the 2023 presidency.

The governor stated this yesterday, when he was presented with the letter of demand to declare interest in the presidency.

The executive members of NYLF led its National Chairman, Elliot Afiyo, met him at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi.

“I will not categorically give you an answer. I will have to make consultations across all political divides after which I will come out with my position.”

“I rely on the leading of Allah and my political Constituency. Just give me between 2 and 3 weeks and I will get back to you with a definite answer.

“I am a fulfilled politician who rose from a humble background both in public service and political scene. God has been very faithful to me and my family and does not need to struggle for anything again in life, therefore, I will not categorically say yes to your proposal for now.

“I am the most hunted and humiliated politician in the country, since 2007 when I defeated an outgoing Governor to emerge the Senator to represent Bauchi South to the time I raised the motion on necessity and eventually appointed as Minister of the FCT, I have continued to face stiff opposition and political intimidation.

“I have refused to be intimidated, I have refused to bulge and I have moved on to pursue the cause I believe in. To the glory of God, here I am today, the elected Governor of Bauchi State against all odds and political character assassination. Allah has indeed been gracious to me and family,” Mohammed said.

Earlier in his remarks, Afiyo said based on their findings, the governor remains the best presidential material for 2023.

