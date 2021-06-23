UEFA Euro 2020 Group Stage Round up Matches Live Today on DStv, GOtv

The final group stage matches of the ongoing Euro 2020 Championships will be live on DStv and GOtv tonight on SuperSport.

In Group E, Slovakia will clash with Spain in Seville at 5pm live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204 & GOtv channel 32).

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic has promised a tough game for Enrique’s side. Sweden will take on Poland in Saint Petersburg at 5pm live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

Sweden needs only a draw against Poland to guarantee a top-two finish. All group E matches will air live on Wednesday 23 June on SS Euro 2020.

Also today, in Group F, Portugal will face France in Budapest at 8pm live on SS EURO2020 (DStv channel 204).

The ‘Group of Death’ has been an unpredictable one thus far.

France tops the group and are best placed to guarantee progression, but Portugal will be tough opponents in Budapest as they look to bounce back from their 4-2 humbling at the hands of the Germans.

In Munich, Germany will target a win over bottom-of-the-log Hungary to secure a berth in the knockout stages. This will at 8pm live on SS Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 31).

Viewers on DStv and GOtv can see all their favourite European stars vying for UEFA Euro 2020 glory in June and July 2021.

