Soludo Clears All 21 LGAs to Emerge as Anambra APGA Candidate

*Disqualified aspirants, supporters boycott exercise

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo Wednesay won in all the 21 local government areas of Anambra State to emerge the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA for the November 6 election.

The election was held in Awka by the Chief Victor Oye faction of the party, which also had the support of the only governor of the party, Chief Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Soludo in the primary election which he contested with four other aspirants; Hon ThankGod Ibe, Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo and Barr Damian Okolo, scored 740 votes out of the total 792 votes cast in the election.

Soludo’s challengers, Okwudili Ezenwankwo got 41 votes,

ThankGod Ibe 10 votes and Okolo Damian seven votes.

Announcing the result at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, the Chief returning officer of the party, Mr Olalere who is the Vice Chairman Southwest of the party said: “By the power conferred on me as the Chief returning officer of the election, I hereby declare Prof Chukwuma Soludo the duly elected candidate of APGA for the November 6 governorship election.”

Speaking immediately after the declaration, the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano assured the candidate and member of the party that the party would again win the governorship election in November overwhelmingly as it did in 2017.

“I want to commend the national working committee the state working committee for the peaceful conduct. It is exceptional. Just know that the job has just started and we are going to win 21 over 21 local government areas again as we did in 2017.”

Soludo during an acceptance speech thanked the members of the party, while also accepting to be the candidate of the party, promising to unveil his manifesto for the election in August.

THISDAY reports that five aspirants of the party; Akachukwu Nwankpo, Nonso Okafor, Carter Dike, Chuma Umeoji and Ifeanyi Ozoka who were disqualified weeks back boycotted the exercise, giving indication that they may participate in the Jude Okeke faction of the party.

A media aide to one of the five disqualified aspirants who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity said, “We are not part of that charade they are holding in Women’s Development Centre today.

“I cannot tell you what we have decided for now, but take it from me, we are still members of the APGA, but certainly not a part of that thing they are doing.”

When reminded that the Jude Okeke faction of the party had scheduled its primary election for July 1, the source said he cannot say for sure if his principal had settled to participate in that one.

Meanwhile, there was heavy deployment of security operatives in Awka, Anambra State Capital Wednesday, over the conduct of the primary election of the party.

The heavy deployment, it was gathered, was in response to the formation of another faction of the party, and was a move to forestall breakdown of law and order.

The event caused heavy traffic in the entire city, with most roads in the city diverted

The primary election started with accreditation at the Alex Ekwueme Square, before delegates were moved to Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka for the voting.

