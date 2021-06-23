Osinbajo Restates FG’s Commitment to Growth of MSMEs

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to give prioritised attention to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), especially those creating jobs for Nigerians.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday during a tour of some MSMEs in Abuja in the company of Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Niyi Adebayo, which took them to DLK Clothing Signatures Limited, a manufacturer of shoes, garments and other items, located in Lugbe, and the Roving Heights Book Store located at the Wuse II area of the FCT.

At the Lugbe facility, Osinbajo was conducted around the different production lines by the CEO of the company, Lovelyn Mbanefo.

The vice president, while interacting with the workers at the factory, observed the inner workings and the different processes in the production line.

At the Roving Heights Book Store in Wuse II, the Vice President was conducted around the Book Store by Ms. Nike Oyetunde, the Co-founder of the book store, where he bought a few titles and was told about the business operations and how sales fare in the book store.

Speaking after the tour, Osinbajo expressed satisfaction with the operations of both MSMEs, adding that what he had observed was quite impressive.

According to him, “this is our MSME Week; we are looking at star MSMEs here and there, looking at what they are doing and in what ways we can support them. So, we are looking forward to working with them. We are here at the DLK manufacturing company. They manufacture, as you have seen, boots, shoes, special uniforms for the NYSC, for the Armed Forces, and they also make bags and masks. Even face masks.

“This is quite an impressive facility because first, there is a wide range of products that are manufactured right here, and secondly, there is a good number of young men and women that are employed. Thirdly, and importantly, the equipment is state-of-the-art. We have looked around and we have seen that you can do practically anything here. “You can do all of the manufacture of boots for the Armed Forces, and they already have something they are doing for the Armed Forces, the Customs Service, and the NYSC

