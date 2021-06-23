Ogwumike Misses Team USA Again!

As Nigeria’s D’Tigers camp in California, USA opens with 49 players on Sunday with Head Coach, Mike Brown ferreting for his final squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, the omission of Nneka Ogwumike from Team USA rooster is creating buzz in basketball circles around the world.

The Los Angeles Sparks forward with Nigerian ancestry missed the cut the same way she did for the last Games in Rio deJaneiro, Brazil in 2016.

The six-time WNBA All-Star and 2016 league MVP has been a regular for Team USA, playing in 59 international games including gold medal runs in the 2014 and 2018 FIBA World Cups.

Team USA Head Coach, Dawn Staley, addressed Ogwumike’s omission when the teams were announced, citing her health as a concern.

Ogwumike suffered a knee sprain on June 1 and was given a 4-to-6-week timeline for a return to play. She remains sidelined three weeks into that timeline.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

