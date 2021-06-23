Nasarawa Gov Calls for Stakeholders’ Intervention on Insecurity in N’Central

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said security challenges in the North-central of Nigeria has become worrisome and calls for stakeholders’ immediate intervention in order to curtail its degeneration to a state of lawlessness.

Sule raised the alarm when declaring open the inaugural meeting on Peace-building Process organised by Middle Belt Brain Trust (MBBT), in collaboration with the Institute for Integrated Transition (IFIT), in Lafia Tuesday for the Middle Belt region.

Acccording to the governor, “The North-central zone is faced with a lot of security challenges, ranging from conflict between farmers and herdsmen, armed robbery, kidnapping and abduction, murder, communal clashes, among other sundry crimes.

“This ugly situation has become worrisome and calls for immediate intervention in order to curtail its degeneration to a state of lawlessness.”

Governor Sule however said it was for this reason that government at all levels, including civil society organizations (CSOs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other spirited individuals have been working round the clock to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

“Let me commend the Middle-Belt Brain Trust (MBBT) and the Institute for Integrated Transition (IFIT) for this laudable initiative. I urge you all to contribute positively and recommend appropriate measures that will enhance sustainable security of lives in the region,” Sule concluded.

The Chairman of MBBT, Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), said MBBT and IFIT were in Nasarawa State to support leaders from the state develop frameworks for a new security architecture, as well as improve on state institution’s dispute resolution mechanism and entrepreneurship.

Gen. Agwai, a former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said: “Our goal is to promote social cohesion in Nasarawa State through community participation in decision-making, bringing divided people together, and addressing community needs.”

The former COAS hoped that at the end, MBBT will be able to strengthen social, economic development and institutions by increasing integration between ethnic, religious and gender from the grassroots.

In a goodwill message, the Chairman of Coalition of Civil Society Organisation in Nasarawa State, Dr. Nawani Aboki, perceived youths unemployment as the basis for violence and conflict in the society, hence he recommended special funds and other initiatives to fund youth small scale businesses to mitigate the situation.