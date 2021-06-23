JustMedia Launches Maths Contest for Students

JustMedia has announced the registration for QuickLearning Mathematics Contest (QLMC) Nigeria, designed for critical thinking math geniuses in secondary schools in the country.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ogugua Dopamu, in a statement, described the contest as very strategic, as it accentuates the correlation between students’ critical thinking ability and their academic achievements, adding that it has already begun and will run till July 4, 2021.

She said it is open to junior secondary three JS3 students attending full-time secondary education in both public and private schools, adding that registration for the competition is in two stages, the qualifying online examination and the TV quiz show, which is currently being streamed online at www.mathematics.quicklearning.africa.

“QLMC Nigeria is a school-based mathematics competition for secondary school students across Nigeria specifically designed to identify, reward outstanding students and help highlight the benefits of critical thinking to solve everyday challenges. Entry into the competition is absolutely free and over N3 million cash prizes will be won,” she said.

For the 2020/21 maiden season of QLMC Nigeria, she stated that each school is allowed to register a minimum of five or a maximum of 20 of their best JS3 math students, irrespective of their gender, religion or state of origin, to write the online qualifying examination in order to expose as many students as possible to computer-based testing methods at an early stage in life.

“The qualifying examination will be on the QuickCBT platform which the students can write from anywhere, such as their schools, homes, or café using their laptops or smartphones thereby providing flexibility. The idea is to encourage good participation without exposing the students to various hazards such as travel, logistics and health risks.

“From the large number of students that are expected to write the qualifying examination, only the best 54 based on scores earned will be selected for the next stage; TV quiz show for the ultimate prize (students and teachers) and bragging rights of the competition.

“All JS3 students, including the duly registered students for the exam will be offered free prep classes (weekend online classes manned by reputable math tutors) to help them prepare for the highly competitive qualifying exams with the support of the National Examinations Council (NECO),” she added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

