Entrepreneur Partners Academy, Offers Scholarship to Nigerian Students

A Nigerian entrepreneur, author and coach, Mr. Fidel Melody has partnered an African university, Leadpreneur Academy based in Benin Republic to offer 100 per cent tuition-free scholarship to Nigerians students.

In a groundbreaking ambassadorial endorsement, Melody Fidel and Leadpreneur Academy will team up to provide qualitative education and skills empowerment to Nigerians to study at the Benin Republic University at 100 per cent tuition-free.

The duo will be combining several years of social entrepreneurship training, digital skills training, leadership and information communication skills to provide educational entrepreneurship pathways to Nigerians aimed at nation building.

According to Melody,” it is important to complement the effort of the government in the education sector by providing relevant opportunities to deserving and talented Nigerians to acquire core knowledge that are relevant for the daunting task of nation building in this 21st century.”

He said the 100 per cent tuition free scholarship will provide several opportunities for teeming Nigerian youths to acquire necessary knowledge and education skills to contribute to the development of the Nigerian society at the long-run.

“I have always been a champion of the Nigerian youths because of the enormity of their potentials. This is an exciting deal for me collaborating with Leadpreneur Academy, a top tier institution in Benin Republic, not only to bring qualitative educational and skills empowerment to Nigerians, but at 100 per cent tuition-free as well.”

The Academic Director, Leadpreneur Academy, Mr. Henry Okooboh emphasised on the importance of the collaboration with the Nigerian entrepreneur which provides a rare platform for Nigerians to acquire knowledge and grow.

“We are super excited by this collaboration. This is a great opportunity for talented Nigerians to receive 100 per cent tuition-free scholarship to acquire 21st century-compliant knowledge including digital skills, entrepreneurship, leadership core values, artificial intelligence and management pre-requisites among many others at Leapreneur Academy, an accredited institution that has continued to churn out graduates who are poised to shape the present and future.”

